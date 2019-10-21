EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:47, 21 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player Yelena Rybakina among TOP-40 of world rankings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has published an updated version of the singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

    The first three remained unchanged: in the first place is Australian Ashleigh Barty, the second is engaged by Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic, the third place is given to the representative of Japan Naomi Osaka.

    20-year-old Kazakhstani athlete Yelena Rybakina climbed six lines and for the first time in her career made her way into the TOP-40 rating. At the moment she is 37th. Another tennis player from our country, Yulia Putintseva engages 34th position. Zarina Diyas, who has finished her season, has downed from 78th to 79th position.

