Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas upset in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis star Zarina Diyas was eliminated from the 2015 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Tuesday, Sports.kz reports.

The 21-year-old Zarina Diyas was stunned by world ?37 American Madison Brengle in two straight sets 2-6, 2-6.

Brengle needed 54 minutes to send Zarina packing even though the latter served 3 aces.

This was the first time Diyas and Brengle met.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $880,000. By TK