Kazakh tennis players advance in U.S. Open qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Andrey Golubev have reached the second round of the women's qualification singles and men's qualification singles of the 2015 U.S. Open respectively, Vesti.kz reports.

The 27-year-old Shvedova outclassed French Virginie Razzano in two straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in 1 hour 13 minutes. It is worth mentioning that the Kazakhstani is ranked 82 spots higher than the 32-year-old Razzano in the WTA rankings.

As for Golubev, he sent packing Enzo Couacaud of France. The Kazakhstani needed 1 hour 46 minutes to defeat the 22-year-old Couacaud in two sets 7-6, 7-6.