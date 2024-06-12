Kazakh tennis players cruise into M15 Monastir Tournament quarterfinals

Kazakh tennis players Zhanel Rustemova and Sandugash Kenzhibayeva won the women’s doubles first-round match at the now-running M15 Monastir Tennis Tournament 2024 in Tunisia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.

They defeated the Kazakh-Kyrgyz duo of Tatiana Nikolenko and Vladislava Andreevskaya in three sets 6:2, 1:6, 10:6

Next, they will play vs Julia Adams and Gala Arangio who beat Ella Simmons and Janice Tjen.