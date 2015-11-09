Kazakh tennis players down in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has slid one spot down in the updated ATP rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

He is currently ranked 65th in the rankings. Aleksandr Nedovyesov lost 12 spots and plummeted to №162. Another representative of Kazakhstan Andrey Golubev moved two spots down to №208.

Serb Novak Djokovic tops the rankings. Scot Andy Murray rose to №2 elbowing aside Swiss Roger Federer.