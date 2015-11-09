EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:11, 09 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis players down in ATP rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has slid one spot down in the updated ATP rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

    He is currently ranked 65th in the rankings. Aleksandr Nedovyesov lost 12 spots and plummeted to №162. Another representative of Kazakhstan Andrey Golubev moved two spots down to №208.

    Serb Novak Djokovic tops the rankings. Scot Andy Murray rose to №2 elbowing aside Swiss Roger Federer.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!