Kazakh tennis players down in WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her spot in the updated WTA’s rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina propelled into the WTA Top 20 landing the 17th line, her career high last week.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost one spot sliding to №33. Zarina Diyas moved two spots down to №63.

Aussie tennis player Ashleigh Barty remains the number one in the world. She is followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Czech Carolina Pliskova.