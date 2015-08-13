EN
    11:29, 13 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis players edged out in Prague

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov was knocked out of the first round of Prague Open ATP Challenger Tour in Czech Republic, Sports.kz says.

    Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva toppled Nedovyesov in two straight sets 6-3, 7-6. It is worth mentioning that world №95 Nedovyesov is ranked 211 spots higher than the Brazilian athlete.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Andrey Golubev also crashed out of the tournament after being routed by Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

