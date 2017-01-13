Kazakh tennis players face serious competition in Australian Open Round 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official draw ahead of the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events of the year - Australian Open - was held in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan was drawn against Romanian tennis player Irina-Camelia Begu in the opening match. Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva will clash with Elina Svitolina from Ukraine seeded 11th at the tournament. As for Yulia Putintseva, she will play against Lara Arruabarrena from Spain.



The 2017 Australian Open will be held from 16 till 29 January.