    12:27, 07 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis players improve standing in WTA rankings

    ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan secured a footing in the WTA top 50 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva moved from №49 to №48. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova also moved one spot up to №78.

    Kazakh Zarina Diyas jumped two spots up to №108.

    Czech Karolina Pliskova remains world №1. She is followed by Romanian Simona Halep. Ranked 3rd is former world №1 Angelique Kerber.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
