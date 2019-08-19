EN
    13:12, 19 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis players move up in WTA rankings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan is among the top 40 tennis players this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva landed the 39th spot in the updated WTA rankings, rising three lines up. Elena Rybakina lost three spots, landing the 67th line. Zarina Diyas also moved up from №80 to №77.

    It should be noted that Naomi Osaka of Japan is the world №1 in tennis. She is followed by Aussie Ashleigh Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova.

