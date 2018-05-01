EN
    13:28, 01 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis players Putintseva and Diyas stunned in Morocco

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem tournament in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №84 Putintseva was stunned by injured Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets 7-6, 6-0 in the first round of the tournament.

    Diyas who was seeded 6th at the tournament lost to Italian Sara Errani 4-6, 4-6 in the opening round as well.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $250,000.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
