13:28, 01 May 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh tennis players Putintseva and Diyas stunned in Morocco
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem tournament in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
World №84 Putintseva was stunned by injured Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets 7-6, 6-0 in the first round of the tournament.
Diyas who was seeded 6th at the tournament lost to Italian Sara Errani 4-6, 4-6 in the opening round as well.
The prize fund of the tournament totals $250,000.