Kazakh tennis players Putintseva and Diyas stunned in Morocco

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem tournament in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №84 Putintseva was stunned by injured Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets 7-6, 6-0 in the first round of the tournament.



Diyas who was seeded 6th at the tournament lost to Italian Sara Errani 4-6, 4-6 in the opening round as well.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $250,000.