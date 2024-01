ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan managed to retain his 95th spot in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Likewise, Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik remained 143rd in the world.



Dominating the men's rankings is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Swiss legend Roger Federer is 2nd in the world. German Alexander Averev elbowed aside Croatian Marin Cilic and climbed to the 3rd spot.