Kazakh tennis players retain their spots in updated WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis players Zarina Diyas, Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva have retained their spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan's №1 female player Zarina Diyas is ranked 52nd. Shvedova and Putintseva are also featured in the WTA's top 100 placed 67th and 77th respectively. American Serena Williams is still at the top of the rankings. Coming in at №2 is Simona Halep of Romania. Garbine Muguruza from Spain rounds out the top 3.