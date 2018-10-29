Kazakh tennis players retains spots in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players have retained their spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, Zarina Diyas and Yelena Rybakina are ranked 45th, 90th and 201st, respectively.



Romanian Simona Halep continues to dominate the WTA rankings. Both German Angelique Kerber and Danish Caroline Wozniacki retained their spots in the top 3 as well.