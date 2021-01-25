Kazakh tennis players secure WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani ladies have preserved their spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina remains 19th in the world. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva is 28th in the world. Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan is ranked 81st in the world.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is the world’s top player followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Japanese Naomi Osaka.