    15:03, 20 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis players shine at ITF Juniors tournament in India

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Albina Kakenova of Kazakhstan won the prestigious U18 ITF Juniors title in the Indian city of Dehraun, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The 15-year-old Kakenova defeated her compatriot Anastasia Krymkova 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the tournament.

    In turn, Krymkova paired with Satima Toregen upset Kakenova and Ariana Gogulina in the doubles’ final event of the tournament.


