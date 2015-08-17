Kazakh tennis players stable in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov have retained their spots in the updated ATP rankings this week, Sports.kz says.

Kukushkin and Nedovyesov are currently ranked 54th and 95th in the rankings respectively.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Andrey Golubev climbed two spots up to №160.

Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the rankings with 14,625 points. Scot Andy Murray rose to №2 of the rankings after beating Djokovic in the 2015 Rogers Cup final in Montreal. Swiss Roger Federer rounds out the top 3. Former world №1 Rafael Nadal also moved up from №10 to №8.