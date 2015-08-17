EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:31, 17 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis players stable in ATP rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani tennis players Mikhail Kukushkin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov have retained their spots in the updated ATP rankings this week, Sports.kz says.

    Kukushkin and Nedovyesov are currently ranked 54th and 95th in the rankings respectively.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Andrey Golubev climbed two spots up to №160.

    Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the rankings with 14,625 points. Scot Andy Murray rose to №2 of the rankings after beating Djokovic in the 2015 Rogers Cup final in Montreal. Swiss Roger Federer rounds out the top 3. Former world №1 Rafael Nadal also moved up from №10 to №8.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!