16:23, 12 December 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakh tennis players stable in WTA rankings
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis players preserved their spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
Yulia Putintseva remains the highest ranked WTA player in Kazakhstan at №33. Coming in at №37 is Yaroslava Shvedova. Zarina Diyas crashed out of the top 100 and landed on №149.
Additionally, Shvedova presented the 14th spot in the women's doubles ranking.
Angelique Kerber of Germany is world №1 in tennis followed by American Serena Williams and Polish Agnieszka Radwanska.