Kazakh tennis players to play at 2 tournaments in France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan is set to face wildcard Matteo Martineau of France in the Men’s Qualifying Round of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The match is expected to take place today. The tournament will run from May 24 through June 13.

Moreover, two Kazakhstani also learnt their draw in the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France with the prize pool exceeding $235,000.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan seeded 4th at the tournament will take on world number 59 Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in the opening round of the tournament.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas will play against French Caroline Garcia at the start of the tournament.