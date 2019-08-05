Kazakh tennis players up in ATP ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have slightly improved their standing in the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan climbed one spot up to become world №44. Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik also moved one spot up and is ranked 71st in the world.

Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the ATP world ranking. Serb Novak Djokovic remains world №1 in tennis. Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland are placed second and third, respectively.