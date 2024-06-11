Kazakh tennis players up in updated ATP Doubles Rankings

11 Kazakh tennis players improved their positions in the updated ATP Doubles Rankings, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

Alexander Bublik climbed five spots up and now stands 143rd. Grigory Lomakin holds 312th position, after moving up 11 spots. Dmitry Popko is 514th (+4), Alexey Nesterov is 563rd (+58), Denis Yevseyev is 684th (+7), Alexander Shevchenko is 710th (+4), Beibit Zhukayev is 809th (+8), Timofey Skatov is 870th (+15), Rostislav Galfinger is 1587th (+5), Timur Maulenov is 1715th (+1), and Iliyas Maratuly is 2330th (+3).

Aleksander Nedovyesov remains Kazakhstan’s top doubles player at the 43rd line in the ATP Doubles Rankings.