Kazakh tennis players upset at the start of 2016 Tianjin Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the opening round of the 2016 Tianjin Open in China with the prize fund of almost $500,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №32 Shvedova was stunned by Japanese Naomi Osaka in straight sets 4-6, 2-6. Osaka needed only 56 minutes to defeat Shvedova who is ranked 62 spots higher in the WTA rankings.



As for Putintseva, she was edged out by Chinese Yafan Wang in a three-set match 6-3, 3-6, 4-6. The opponents spent over two hours on court.