    16:17, 11 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis players upset at the start of 2016 Tianjin Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the opening round of the 2016 Tianjin Open in China with the prize fund of almost $500,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №32 Shvedova was stunned by Japanese Naomi Osaka in straight sets 4-6, 2-6. Osaka needed only 56 minutes to defeat Shvedova who is ranked 62 spots higher in the WTA rankings.

    As for Putintseva, she was edged out by Chinese Yafan Wang in a three-set match 6-3, 3-6, 4-6. The opponents spent over two hours on court.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
