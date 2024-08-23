Kazakh theatres participate in prestigious festival in Scotland

Kazakh theatre groups performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, one of the world's largest cultural events, which takes place annually in the capital of Scotland, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Photo credit: Dara presidential initiatives fund

The participation of Kazakh artists marked an important step in promoting the country's cultural heritage on the international stage.

The Dara presidential initiatives fund organised an event called "Fringe Fusion: Kazakhstan & Global Art Partnerships" as part of the festival. Its goal was to present Kazakhstan's rich cultural heritage to the global community and showcase the potential of the country's creative industries.

Photo credit: Dara presidential initiatives fund

The event's program included presentations of Kazakh cultural projects and opportunities for international collaboration. Among the participants were theatre groups such as OzgeEpic, A.I. Theatre, and the independent ARTиШОК theatre.

Additionally, a panel discussion was held with producers from India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Singapore, who showed significant interest in Kazakhstan's creative initiatives. The discussion was moderated by Karen Toftegaard, head of international performing arts programs from Denmark.

Photo credit: Dara presidential initiatives fund

"The fund plans to actively support the development of Kazakhstan's creative economy by creating international partnerships and drawing attention to our talents," emphasised Bibigul Makazhanova, Director of сommunications and marketing at the fund.

Founded in 1947, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival serves as an important platform for theatrical, musical, and comedic performances, providing artists with unique opportunities for international recognition. This year, the festival also featured programs from Taiwan, Korea, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, and other countries.