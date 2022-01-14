Kazakh Timofey Skatov to debut in Grand Slam main draw at Australian Open

NUR-SULATN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov is to play in the main draw of the Grand Slam, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the qualifying draw for the Australian Open Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov defeated Portuguese Gastão Elias 6:4, 7:6 (7:5), thus for the first time advancing to the Grand Slam main draw of the Australian Open.

Previously, the Petropavlovsk native vied in the semifinal of the Junior Grand Slam event - US Open-2017.