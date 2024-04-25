Kazakh language to become language of interethnic communication – President Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the nation for unity at today’s 33rd session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. He also expressed confidence, that the Kazakh language will turn into the language of inter-ethnic communication in future, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of State called the nation for unity saying that “amid disturbing events taking place in the world, we, as a nation, should be as united as never before in our intentions and aspirations.”

The President emphasized the importance of cultivating zero tolerance towards any manifestations of ethnic exceptionality and separation, towards provocations and attempts of discrimination against citizens based on cultural, language, ethnic or religious grounds.

“Language-related issue still remains relevant for many countries. Historical experience shows that its successful solution considerably determines stability of the socio-political situation in a country,” the President said addressing the session participants.

The President highlighted that Kazakhstan is no exception.

“We must show strategic restraint and tolerance in an extremely sensitive area with the consideration of external and internal factors. This does not exclude increased attention to comprehensive development of the state language, which, over time, I am confident, will become the language of interethnic communication,” he stressed.