EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 04 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Tobol FC sensationally advances to 3rd round of Conference League

    None
    Photo: sports.kz
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM FC Tobol Kostanay lost to FC Basel of Switzerland in the second leg of the second qualifying round at the 2023–24 UEFA Europa Conference League, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani club progressed to the third qualifying round of the 2023–24 UEFA Europa Conference League causing a sensation.

    The match was played in Kostanay ending with the FC Tobol defeat 1:2.

    In the third round FC Tobol will play vs the winner of the Derry City FC/Kups Kuopio match.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!