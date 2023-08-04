Kazakh Tobol FC sensationally advances to 3rd round of Conference League

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM FC Tobol Kostanay lost to FC Basel of Switzerland in the second leg of the second qualifying round at the 2023–24 UEFA Europa Conference League, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani club progressed to the third qualifying round of the 2023–24 UEFA Europa Conference League causing a sensation.

The match was played in Kostanay ending with the FC Tobol defeat 1:2.

In the third round FC Tobol will play vs the winner of the Derry City FC/Kups Kuopio match.