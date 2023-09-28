Kazakh top chess players left Hangzhou without medals

Kazakh tennis chess players Bibisara Assaubayeva and Zhansaya Abdumalik finished out of the medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Assaubayeva finished fifth, while Abdumalik took the 8th place.

19-year-old Assaubayeva is a two-time Women's World Blitz Chess Champion. She entered the Guinness World Records book as the youngest women's World Blitz Chess Champion in 2021 at the age of 17 years and 307 days old.

Zhansaya Abdumalik, 23, last year became the champion of Bundesliga 2022.