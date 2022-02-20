EN
    13:39, 20 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh top seed Bublik reaches doubles tennis tournament final in Dubai

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's No. 1 Alexander Bublik paired with Altuğ Çelikbilek of Turkey advanced to the doubles final of the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, UAE, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Turkey's Altuğ Çelikbilek beat Jonathan Erlich of Israel and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-4, 6-4.

    Bublik and Çelikbilek fired three aces, made three double faults, and saved five break points.



    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
