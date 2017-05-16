EN
    09:18, 16 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tough guy Ryspayev offered a chance to start MMA career

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tough guy Damir Ryspayev was offered a chance to change hockey stick for a career in mixed martial arts (MMA).

    The 22-year-old defenseman of HC Barys told Sports.kz that he recently has declined an offer to join the Fight Nights promotion company and become a MMA fighter. He reportedly was offered to fight fellow hockey player Samvel Mnatsyan of HC Admiral.

    Ryspayev stressed that he is focused on his hockey career.

    As a reminder, last August Ryspayev beat four hockey players of HC Kunlun Red Star in one of the matches of the Kazakhstan President's Cup tournament in Astana. After the incident, he was punished with an indefinite ban from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). On May 13, the KHL refused to reverse its decision regarding Ryspayev's ban.

