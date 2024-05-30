Kazakh tour operator eyes to include Azerbaijan in mix tours

Kazakhstan's Tumar-Trans tour operator eyes to include Azerbaijan in its mix tours, president of Kazakhstan's National Tourism Industry Association, as well as the president of the tour operator, Raushan Shamil, told Trend.

"We are particularly focused on mixed tours at the moment. Before the pandemic, Chinese travelers transiting through Kazakhstan to third countries enjoyed a visa-free stay in the country. During these 72 hours, we organized mixed tours of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This laid the foundation for developing this kind of tour. Currently, we have established strong ties with Uzbekistan and successfully promoted tours to Uzbekistan. Similarly, we offer tours covering Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Presently, our Chinese tours encompass three countries: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, we are considering adding Azerbaijan to this list," she said.

According to her, the availability of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan makes such an option feasible.

"Currently, flights to Baku are solely operated from Astana. The Almaty route has been temporarily suspended for certain reasons. However, I believe it should be reinstated soon, given the demand both to and from Baku. It's essential for us to review the situation comprehensively and address it accordingly," she emphasized.

To note, in 2023, a total of 58,072 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Azerbaijan, which is 91 percent more than in the same period of 2022 (30,350).

In addition, over 22,000 Kazakh tourists visited Azerbaijan from January through April 2024.