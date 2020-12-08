EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:31, 08 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tourism and hospitality university interested in cooperation with Belarusian university

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the International University of Tourism and Hospitality of Kazakhstan is visiting the Maksim Tank Belarusian State Pedagogical University (BSPU), BelTA learned from the press service of the university.

    «Vice Rector for education Svetlana Nurgazinova and Dean of the Tourism and Sport Department Zhasulan Sadykov have met with BSPU Vice Rector Aleksandr Makovchik. The parties talked about the educational potential of the university, international activities, and areas of cooperation,» the press service noted.

    The guests will be given a tour of the country's leading pedagogical university. They will see the university's art gallery, the national resource center for educational robotics, an exhibition of dolls, the museum, the sports complex, and the Kolorit store and the BSPU Institute of Excellence and Retraining, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Belarus Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!