Kazakh tourism and sport minister relieved of his duties

By presidential order, Yermek Marzhikpayev has been released from his post as the minister of tourism and sport of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.

Starting out his professional career as a physical education teacher in 1991, Marzhikpayev worked as a general education school teacher in Borovoye village, Akmola region, director of the small-sized private enterprise Shonay, head of Bereke-Burabay LLP.

In 2008-2012, he held the post of the head of Arshalynskiy district, Akmola region.

Until 2013, he was the head of Zerendinskiy district, Akmola region

From 2013 to 2014, he acted as the deputy governor of Akmola region.

In 2014 and 2015, he worked as a state inspector in the State Control and Organizational-Territorial Operations Department at the Administration Office of the Kazakh President.

Till 2019, he held the post of the mayor of Kokshetau city, Akmola region.

In March 2019, he took up the post of the governor of Akmola region.

In February this year, he was reappointed to his post as the tourism and sport minister of Kazakhstan