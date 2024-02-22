Kazakh Tourism opens its first overseas office in India

On February 22, Kazakh Tourism chairman Kairat Sadvakassov took part in the opening of the major international travel exhibition in South Asia SATTE, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Attending the event were the Indian tourism chief, tourism and creative economy minister of Indonesia, head of the Pacific Asia Travel Association as well as heads of tourism departments of Moscow, Belarus, and others.

During the exhibition, Prashant Chaudhary, head of the Salvia Promoters company, was named the representative of Kazakh Tourism in India.

Photo: press service of Kazakh Tourism

Throughout different years, the Salvia Promoters company has acted as the visit center and promotion office to represent different cities and countries of Central Asia.

It’s a new step for Kazakhstan’s tourism in international promotion. We’re glad to have our representative in India in one of the promising markets for outbound tourism. We’re to promote this experience to other target markets, said Sadvakassov.

For his part, Prashant Chaudhary spoke about the potential of Kazakhstan’s tourism.

For me, it’s a great honor to represent Kazakhstani tourism in India. Kazakhstan is the largest landlocked country in the world with different landscapes, lively urban life and rich archeological history. Thanks to the visa-free regime for Indian passport holders and three airlines operating direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Almaty, Kazakhstan could turn into a great location for Indian travelers. Alongside Almaty, Indian travelers visit Astana and Shymkent, which demonstrates the growing tourist potential of Kazakhstan, said Mr. Chaudhary.

Photo: press service of Kazakh Tourism

It was said that the sides agreed to cooperate in attracting tourist groups from India to Kazakhstan as well as represent Kazakh Tourism’s interests in the large outbound tourism market.

Prashant Chaudhary has over 20 years experience in promoting and marketing territories. The Tashkent state technical university graduate has fluent knowledge of the Russian language.

In addition, Salvia Promoters organizes annual trips for Indian journalists to all the destinations of their partner countries, so providing good coverage in the leading Indian travel papers and magazines.

It was informed that the first such trip to Kazakhstan is scheduled for the first half of this year.

According to the expert forecast, India’s outbound tourism will reach up to 50 million tourists by the year 2026.

As Mr. Chaudhary predicted, the number of tourists visiting Kazakhstan from India could rise to 500 thousand a year by 2026.