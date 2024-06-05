Kazakh Tourism representative appointed in the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Today, a ceremonial event took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, where the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Askar Zhumagaliyev, presented a special certificate to Adrianus M.N. Langedijk, the new representative of JSC "NC "Kazakh Tourism", Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the company’s press service.

The appointment of a Kazakh Tourism representative in the Netherlands will enable effective promotion of Kazakhstan's tourist routes, organization of specialized events, and the formation of a positive image of our country among Dutch tourists.

"Kazakhstan is a country with unique natural and cultural attractions ready to surprise and inspire every traveler. The appointment of a Kazakh Tourism Representative in the Kingdom of the Netherlands is an important step in our endeavor to attract more tourists from this country, considering their high interest in active and cultural recreation. We are confident that our picturesque landscapes, historical routes, and hospitality will resonate with Dutch travelers. Among the initial projects we plan to implement are the engagement of world-renowned photographer Jimmy Nelson and tourist groups for the World Nomad Games, as well as participation in the prestigious tourism exhibition in Utrecht," Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC "Kazakh Tourism" Kairat Sadvakassov noted. Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev added: "The interaction in the field of tourism between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands has enormous potential. We are pleased to welcome the new Kazakh Tourism Representative and are confident that his work will contribute to the growth of tourist numbers and the strengthening of friendship between our peoples."

About the representative:

Adrianus M.N. Langedijk (Ardjan) is the new Kazakh Tourism Representative in the Netherlands and the head of Kazachstan Reizen, a company that has been promoting Kazakhstan for many years. He was born on March 22, 1967, in Venhuizen, the Netherlands. In 1991, he obtained a master's degree in economics from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. Since 2006, he has been leading Kazachstan Reizen, organizing tours to Kazakhstan. From June 1998 to May 2001, Ardjan lived in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and has been married to a Kazakh woman since 1999. They have three children. Adrianus has been actively promoting tours to Kazakhstan for many years and has extensive experience working in our country.

Dutch people are curious and active travelers who appreciate nature and culture, making them ideal guests for Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is renowned for its vast steppes, majestic mountains, and rich cultural heritage, attracting tourists from all over the world.

The Netherlands is one of Europe's leading tourism markets, and Kazakhstan's tourism opportunities can attract Dutch travelers with their unique blend of nature and culture.