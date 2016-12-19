Kazakh tourists highly recommended to use caution in Jordan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marat Igaliyev, Director of the Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, highly recommends the citizens of Kazakhstan who are currently in Jordan to use caution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On December 18, a group of unknown men made several armed attacks in Karak, western Jordan which targeted police stations and an ancient castle with tourists. As a result of the attacks, 10 people were killed, including a Canadian tourist," Igaliyev wrote in a Facebook post.



According to him, the Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan highly recommends tour operators offering tours to Jordan to warn their clients of danger. Kazakhstani tourists are strongly recommended to use caution, remain calm and follow the instructions of local authorities.