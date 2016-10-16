EN
    17:02, 16 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tourists in Thailand urged 'to behave respectfully' after King's death

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Due to mourning declared in Thailand upon the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej , the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development urges Kazakhstani tourists to behave respectfully in this country.

    "The Tourism Industry Department of the Investments and Development Ministry recommends Kazakhstani tourists in Thailand to respect the feelings and sensitivity of the Thais who are mourning the monarch, to wear sombre clothing and behave respectfully, to refrain from public discussion of the royal family and avoid ‘festivities' in public places on these days. The Tourism Industry Department calls on the tour operators to inform their customers about rules of conduct in this country in mourning period," Director of the Department Marat Igaliyev informs via his Facebook account.

    Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, died on Thursday at a hospital in Bangkok following a long period of illness.
    The country declared one-year period of mourning.

