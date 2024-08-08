Kazakh tourists injured in traffic accident in Türkiye

Kazakhstani and Russian tourists were injured in a traffic accident in Milas, a district in Muğla Province, Türkiye, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to preliminary information, 13 people were injured in a road accident when their minivan overturned on the Milas-Bodrum highway. The accident involving the minivan and an evacuator occurred at 07:00 am. local time. The evacuator driver lost control and slammed into the minivan with tourists which then overturned.

Ambulance, police and firefighters arrived at the scene.

The tourists were rushed to nearby hospitals with various injuries.

The investigation is underway.