Kazakh tourists recommended to avoid public places in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan highly recommends Kazakhstani tourists who are currently in Turkey to avoid public gathering places and not to leave hotels unless necessary.

"The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan asks Kazakhstani tourists who are currently in Turkey to avoid public gathering places and not to leave hotels unless necessary," Director of the department Marat Igali wrote in a Facebook post.



Earlier it was reported that Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was assassinated at an art gallery in Ankara on December 19, 2016.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan strongly condemned the murder of the Russian diplomat and expressed hope it will be thoroughly investigated by Turkish law-enforcement agencies.



Marat Igali also extended his condolences to Karlov's family and loved ones as well as his colleagues.