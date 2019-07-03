Kazakh tourists to fly to Tokyo every Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The flights linking Nur-Sultan and Tokyo have been officially presented today as part of the upcoming Capital City Day celebrations, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

"New international flights Nur-Sultan - Ulan-Bator, Nur-Sultan - Prague, Almaty - Baku, from Zhukovsky airport (Moscow) to Karaganda have been launched since the start of 2019. Scientists' research found that additional flow into the economy of Kazakhstan from the transit of foreign passengers can reach around $40 million per annum," said Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The launch of the first air service between Kazakhstan and Japan in the history of Kazakhstan will be done in the furtherance of the instruction of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, by the joint efforts of government authorities and the airline. Starting July 6, Tokyo will receive tourists from Kazakhstan every Saturday. In the future, SCAT plans to increase the frequency of flights to the capital of Japan to several times a week.