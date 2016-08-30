Kazakh tourists trapped in Georgia returning home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first plane with Kazakhstani tourists trapped in Georgia onboard has landed in Atyrau.

“Our plane has already came to Atyrau and now they are flying to Karaganda. We have no information about the number of passengers onboard,” Bek Air company says.

Recall that 140 Kazakh tourists have been trapped in Georgia since August 26 due to non-fulfillment of airworthiness directives of SKYBUS aircraft producers. According to the Civil Aviation Committee, on August 4, there was held a meeting with the leadership of SKYBUS, which decided to stop serving tour operators by August 15.

Besides, on August 26 it was decided to suspend the airworthiness certificates of Bombardier CL-600-2B19 belonging to JSC SKYBUS and aircraft with side numbers UP-CJ009 and UP-CJ010.