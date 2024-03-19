Kazakh tourists warned of anthrax outbreak threat in Thailand

According to data from open sources, the Buriram province in Thailand issued a warning about the threat of anthrax outbreak, after three cases were confirmed in the neighboring Laos, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

Anthrax can be transmitted from animals to humans, for example by consuming raw meat from cattle and buffalo.

Anthrax is a serious and dangerous infectious disease caused by the anthrax bacillus that infects soil or grass which can be consumed by livestock. Ingestion of the bacteria by livestock often results in black blood and death. Therefore, any meat must be thoroughly cooked before consumption.

The symptoms of the disease may appear within two months, like respiratory difficulty and chest pain, ranging from small blisters on the skin to severe symptoms including headache and diarrhea. The risk of death increases if diagnosis is missed or delayed.

In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism recommends taking precautions while on vacation and refraining from eating food of dubious origin.

“The Ministry urges the nationals of Kazakhstan leaving for Thailand to avoid places of possible spread [of the disease – edit] and refrain from visiting places where infection cases have been recorded,” the statement reads.