Kazakh track-and-field athlete wins gold at Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh track-and-field athlete Ivan Ivanov won a gold medal at the Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019 tournament in Kuala-Lumpur, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

The athlete showed the best result in shot-put (19.53m).



Recall that 6 Kazakh athletes - Ivan Ivanov, Christina Ovchinikova, Rinat Kaissarov, Vadim Levchenkov, Sergey Sukhov, and Yaroslava Vislobokova left for Malaysia for the tournament.