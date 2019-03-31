EN
    10:48, 31 March 2019

    Kazakh track-and-field athlete wins gold at Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh track-and-field athlete Ivan Ivanov won a gold medal at the Malaysian Open Grand Prix 2019 tournament in Kuala-Lumpur, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

    The athlete showed the best result in shot-put (19.53m).

    Recall that 6 Kazakh athletes - Ivan Ivanov, Christina Ovchinikova, Rinat Kaissarov, Vadim Levchenkov, Sergey Sukhov, and Yaroslava Vislobokova left for Malaysia for the tournament.

