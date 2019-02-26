Kazakh track and field athletes clinch another silver in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh team scored another medal on Day 2 of the International Indoor Athletic Match Meeting U-20 in the capital of Belarus, Minsk, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kristina Ovchinnikova of Kazakhstan hauled silver in High Jump with her 1.80 m result. Russian Elena Kulichenko captured gold. Bronze went to an Estonian athlete.



It bears to remind that Kazakhstani Danila Korr won silver in the 60m hurdles event earlier.



At the tournament, Kazakhstan is represented by 16 athletes.