Kazakh trade delegation to visit Alborz province

KARAJ. KAZINFORM - Chairman of Alborz Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture announced that a 28-member trade and economic delegation from Kazakhstan is scheduled to have a trip to Alborz province on Aug 1.

Masoud Qassemi told IRNA on Tuesday that the delegation headed by one of Kazakh governor generals Altai Kaganov aims at considering ways to boost trade ties and to get familiarized with economic structure of Alborz.

He added that on arrival of Kazakh delegation, expert meetings will be held between Iranian and Kazakh businessmen.

He said that Kazakh delegation plans to sign an MoU and to visit Alborz facilities.

He added that the delegation consists of officials and experts of chemical industry, protein products, excavation, oil and gas machinery, investment, agricultural products, and flour and canned food.

Delegations from Ukraine, Bosnia, Italy, France, Croatia, Estonia, Portugal, India and Taiwan have had trips to Alborz province so far.



Source: IRNA