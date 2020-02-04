Kazakh Trade Minister urges regions to step up efforts to crack down price fixing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov highlighted the problem of price fixing in Kazakhstan and ways to fight it at the Tuesday session of the Government, Kazinform reports.

Addressing participants of the session, Minister Sultanov revealed that so far three cases of rice price manipulation had been discovered in Kyzylorda city this year.

Sultanov stressed that while working with intermediaries sellers in the regions should avoid price fixing and anti-competitive practices.

Minister Sultanov suggested governors of the regions together with the regional competition protection and promotion departments creating working groups that will monitor the problem in the regions.

According to Bakhyt Sultanov, the working groups are to analyze and detect potential price fixing.