EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:47, 24 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Trade Unions Federation nominates its candidate for presidency

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's sitting of the general council of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan considered nomination of its candidate for the presidential election, its press service reports.

    As a result of debates it was decided to nominate Amangeldy Taspikhov as the candidate for the presidential election.

    Taspikhov was born on November 20, 1959 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

    Since 2019 Taspikhov has been working as a chairman of the territorial association of the West Kazakh Trade Unions.

    null

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!