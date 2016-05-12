Kazakh traditional music to sweep Shanghai

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh National Instruments Orchestra, Murager ensemble and soloists of the Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy will perform in Shanghai.

Invited by Wu Promotion Agency, the Kazakhstani musicians will give performances within the framework of the Shanghai Spring International Music Festival on May 13-18.

The concert of the traditional Kazakh music will be held at the 2,000-seat Shanghai Oriental Art Center on May 15. The program of the concert will include musical pieces by renowned Kazakhstani composers such as Kurmangazy Sagyrbayev, Akhmet Zhubanov, Karshygi Akhmediyarov, and Nurgissa Tlendiyeva.

The orchestra will perform under the direction of well-known Kazakhstani conductor Abylai Tlepbergenov.



