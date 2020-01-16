Kazakh trap shooters pocket three medals at Grand Prix in Kuwait

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kuwait is hosting the Grand Prix in trap shooting, Kazinform refers to Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani trap shooters have gained three medals at the H.H. Amir of Kuwait 9th International Shooting Grand Prix.

Kazakh athlete Aleksander Mukhamediyev won a gold medal in skeet shooting. A silver medal went to Giancarlo Tazza of Italy. The third place is engaged by Kuwait's skeet shooter Mansour Al-Rashidi.

Assem Orynbay was the second in skeet shooting. Anastasia Molchanova gained a bronze medal and Zoya Kravchenko was the 6th.