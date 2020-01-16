EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:47, 16 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh trap shooters pocket three medals at Grand Prix in Kuwait

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kuwait is hosting the Grand Prix in trap shooting, Kazinform refers to Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstani trap shooters have gained three medals at the H.H. Amir of Kuwait 9th International Shooting Grand Prix.

    Kazakh athlete Aleksander Mukhamediyev won a gold medal in skeet shooting. A silver medal went to Giancarlo Tazza of Italy. The third place is engaged by Kuwait's skeet shooter Mansour Al-Rashidi.

    Assem Orynbay was the second in skeet shooting. Anastasia Molchanova gained a bronze medal and Zoya Kravchenko was the 6th.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!