    23:28, 28 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh triathlete wins Aqaba ASTC Asian Cup bronze

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM Silver medalist of 2018 Asian Games Ayan Beisenbayev has won a bronze medal at the 2018 Aqaba ASTC Sprint Triathlon Asian Cup and West Asian Championships, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz

    Beisenbayev covered the sprint distance in 56min 28sec having lost 15sec to Canadian Michael Lori (56:13) who became the winner of the competition. Silver medal was awarded to German athlete Jannik Schaufler (56:21).

    Ayan's result allowed him to stand second in the U-23 category.

    Other Kazakhstanis - Daryn Konysbayev and Semen Pivovarov - crossed the finish line 19th (59:12) and the 22nd (01:00:15), respectively.

