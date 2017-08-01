EN
    15:53, 01 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh troops claim bronze in multisport race in Kyrgyzstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani servicemen became third in military multisport race in the Kyrgyz city of Balykchi.

    The hosts became first and the Belarusian national team was second, the press service of Kazakh Defense Ministry reports.

    Earlier sergeant Alexander Sysoyev and private Artur Balzam claimed bronze in the 3 km race and the 100 m race accordingly.

    The Kazakh squad also proved to be the best in ARB, commander's starts and kettlebell lifting.

     

